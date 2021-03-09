JoAnn Dilmore

Tue, 03/09/2021 - 2:26pm

Mrs. JoAnn Dilmore was born January 17, 1940 in Rayville and passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021 in Rayville. 

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. JoAnn is preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Dilmore; parents, Tot and Ruby Stephenson; grandson, Justin Dilmore; brothers, Jerry, Johnny, Larry and Donnie Stephenson; sisters, Jean Dilmore and Irma Cromwell.

Survivors include her son, James L. Dilmore; grandchildren, Heather Vestal and husband, Michael, Michael “Bean” Dilmore and wife, Betsy, Jamie Dilmore and Jacob Dilmore; seven great grandchildren; brothers, Ernest Young and wife, Shirley, and Roger Stephenson and wife, Glenda; and her sister, Mag Haynes and husband, Fred.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.

 

