A graveside service for Jessie Hodnett Higgins, 95 of Rayville Louisiana, will be held Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Liberty Chapel Cemetery, Dry Prong Louisiana at 11 a.m.

Jessie was born August 25, 1922 in Dry Prong to Wyatt and Isabelle Hodnett. She passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018 in Bossier City LA.

Her world revolved around her faith and family. She was a member of West New Home Baptist Church and was a talented seamstress and quilter.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 60 years, Percy Pal Higgins and her son, Jimmy Lee Higgins.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Higgins Taylor. Her daughter-n-law, Nan Fortenberry Higgins. Her grandchildren: Darin Higgins, Karen Farrar Johnson (Roy), Shannon Higgins, Suzanne Holcomb Adams (Phillip) and Tony Higgins (Bronwyn).

Great grandchildren: Justin Bolton, Marshall and Millicent Adkins and Gillian Higgins.

Great great grandchildren: Helenna Adkins and June Marie Bolton. And numerous special nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Pallbearers will be Darin Higgins, Shannon Higgins, Tony Higgins, Justin Bolton, Marshall Adkins and Roy Johnson. Honorary pallbearer: Phillip Adams.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Colonial Oaks Senior Care and Toni Page, FNP for their loving care these past seven years.