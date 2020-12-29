Jay Hullum Cummins was born on October 30, 1937 in Oak Ridge and passed away peacefully on December 26, 2020 in Monroe.

Mr. Cummins graduated from Neville High School in 1956 and Northeast Louisiana University in 1960. After graduation, Mr. Cummins served in the United States Army. He farmed for over 50 years in Richland Parish and was a board member of the Rayville Compress and Warehouse Company.

Mr. Cummins was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Jay W. Cummins; mother, Joe Mary Cummins; brother Bunnie M. Cummins; and twin brother, Joe S. Cummins.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Betty Scott Cummins; son, Scott Cummins and his wife, Pam Cummins, of Covington; daughter, Mary Ellen Thompson and her husband, Dhu Thompson, of Little Rock, AR; and five grandchildren, Christy Cummins Gongora and her husband Paul Gongora, Jamie Cummins, Addison Thompson, Mack Thompson and Wes Thompson.

A special thank you is also extended from the family to Sherry Fletcher and Richard Morris for their many years of devotion and friendship.

Pallbearers are Jamie Cummins, Addison Thompson, Mack Thompson, Wes Thompson, Paul Gongora, Lionel Robinson and Richard Morris.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, a private family service and interment will take place at Goldmine Plantation in Mangham, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.

