James Weems

Funeral services for James “Hut” Weems, a retired captain of Monroe PD, 76, of Holly Ridge, were held  Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, with Bro. Johnny Smith and Bro. Stephen Rainwater officiating. 

Interment was in the Newton Cemetery, Delhi, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Hut was born September 6, 1944 in Calhoun and passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 in Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.

