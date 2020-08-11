James Templeton

James “J.W.” Templeton, a loving, caring and kind husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully at Our Lady of the Lake on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the age of 80.

A retired general superintendent with Marchard Construction, he was a resident of Port Allen and a native of Rayville. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Visitation was Aug. 3 at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Templeton; daughters, Vicki Gibson, Karen Dantin and huband Corbet and Tammy Templeton; grandchildren, Rodney Roberts and wife Kim, Ronnie Young and wife Amy, Joshua Young, Brandon Young and wife Marilyn, Alexis Geip and husband Tate, Saundra Ramos, Shawnee Ramos, Shana Dantin, Charlie Dantin, Corey Dantin and Elisha Dantin; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings George Templeton and wife Sue, Brenda Colson and Make Templeton and wife Racheal; brother-in-law, Mickey Reeves and wife Denise; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Templeton; and parents, G.W. and Johnnie Holt Templeton. Honorary pallbearer was Danny Gibson.

J.W. was a hard worker who loved his family more than anything.

The family would like to thank Ray and Mike Marchand for their years of friendship and devotion.

