Mr. James R. Payne, Sr. was born August 15, 1942 and passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018 in West Monroe, LA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Dolly Payne; brother, Calvin Payne; and his sister, Joan Lopez.

Survivors include his children, Sherida Graham and husband, Jeffrey of Epps, LA, Rochelle Janes and husband, Shannon of Bogalusa, LA, and James R. Payne, Jr. and wife, Elisa of Oak Grove, LA; grandsons, Brenton Young, Jacob Young, Jeramie Young, Hunter Payne, and Dakota Spears; granddaughters, Jamie Eva Payne and Kaylee Holmes; 6-great grandchildren; brothers, Jack Payne and wife, Shelia of Epps, LA, Rusty Payne of Epps, LA, and Claude Payne and wife, Bonnie of Rayville, LA; sisters, Carolyn Herman and husband, Melvin of Epps, LA, Shelby Brock and husband, Richard of Archibald, LA, Jane Payne McCandlish and husband, Kenny of Epps, LA, and June Payne of Shreveport, LA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

