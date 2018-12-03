James Nobles

Funeral services for James “BoBo” Nobles, 88, of Archibald, will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of Archibald, with Bro. Brandon Penton and Bro. Dewayne Achord officiating.

Interment will follow in the Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. James was born June 1, 1930 in Mangham, and passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.