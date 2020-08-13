Memorial service for Mr. James Curtis Vines Jr. 50, of Baskin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 in Gill First National Funeral Home Chapel-Winnsboro, with Rev. Gary Lively officiating.

Visitation will be from 12 noon until service time at the funeral home, all under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.

James was born June 13, 1970 in West Monroe. He was superintendent for Vines Piers Inc. and Gorilla Dock & Marine Inc.

He is survived by his wife Karen A. Vines of Baskin, LA; step daughter, Rachel Collins of Natchez, MS; step son, Eric Collins and his wife Andrea of Eldorado, AR; grandchildren Gage Collins, Halie Collins, Richard Felter and Jacqueline Felter; parents Jimmy and Jean Lee Vines of Crowville, LA; sister, Samantha Jean Vines of Archibald, LA; nephew, Logan Scott McCain; niece, Lainee Grace McCain; and great nephew, Kaiser Scott McCain.

Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.