Jack Monroe Thomason, aged 88, passed away January 11, 2020, at Clearlake Regional Hospital in Houston.

He was born in Alto, Louisiana on August 13, 1931, to Stanley and Ethyl Thomason. Jack was a long time resident of Houston but returned to Alto with his late wife, Joyce Thomason, where they enjoyed retirement on the old home place and the wonderful people of Alto, Louisiana.

Jack was pre-deceased by his wife Joyce Thomason; stepson Norman Hall; mother and father; three brothers, Jimmy, Larry, and Jerry; and sister, Sissy.

Jack is survived by daughters Susan Dubose of Pasadena, Texas, and Renee Ricketson of Seabrook, Texas; sons Donald Thomason of Oklahoma, Victor Hall of Temple, Texas, and Wes (Sonny) Phillips of Pasadena, Texas; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other loving relatives.

Soon after graduation, Jack moved to Houston, Texas, seeking a career in railroading. He began work as a locomotive fireman on the last of the steam engines and that led to a 43 year career as a railroad engineer. Jack loved the railroad but never stopped after retiring. He became a pilot, scuba diver, and avid fisherman. He never saw a remodeling project he could not complete and Joyce was good to point them out for him. They worked hard and loved life together. Jack was a humble man over flowing with talents that he could have endlessly bragged about; but that was not Jack. He was father to step children that had no idea what it was to be a stepchild. Always with a cup of coffee and a smile he nurtured all his children to adulthood with gentle words and perfect example. All who knew and loved him will miss his quiet strength and love.

Services for Jack were held at Alto Baptist Church, 2296 LA 15, Rayville, LA 71269, on Friday, January 17, 2020. Visitation was held Jan. 16 evening at Alto Baptist Church.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.