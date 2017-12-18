Services for Mrs. Irma Mae Parker, 93 of Rayville, will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at Start Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Thomas officiating.

Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

Mrs. Parker was born July 23, 1924, and passed away on December 15, 2017. She was a homemaker and member of Start Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; Nelson and Hattie Hart Bennett, her husband of 72 years, Otto Parker and son, Doyle Parker.

Survivors include: Daughter, Lana Johnston, Sons; Tommy Parker and wife Sharon of Fairhope, AL, Gene Parker and wife Lanelle of Weston, LA, Steve Parker and wife Wendy of Start, LA, and Don Parker and wife Sherry of Start, LA, brothers, Felix Bennett, and Dan Bennett, both of Start, LA, sister, Ann Swift of Garrison, TX, 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers are Bradley Parker, Jeff Parker, Andrew Parker, Alan Parker, Brett Parker, and Nolan Cheek.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, December 18th at Start Baptist Church.

Online registry/condolences may be made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.