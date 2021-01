Graveside services for James Lamar “Jim” Dozier, 58, of Monroe, were held Friday, January 15, 2021, at Hewitt Cemetery, Mangham, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

His brother, Gary Dozier officiated the service.

Jim was born August 15, 1962 in Monroe and passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, in Monroe after a prolonged illness.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.