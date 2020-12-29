Graveside services for Gwen Crawford, 76, of Rayville, were held Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Lone Cherry Cemetery, Mangham, with Bro. Simeon Strickland and Bro. Ralph Endsley officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Gwen was born August 23, 1944 in Winnsboro and passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Rayville.

Mrs. Gwen is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ida Evans; brothers, James Edward Evans and Johnny Ray Evans; and her sister, Jeanette Atcheson.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Jerry Crawford of Rayville; children, Tammie Hunter and husband, Ronnie, of Rayville and Jerry DeWayne Crawford and wife, Stacie, of Junction City; granddaughters, Dr. Jessica Hunter and husband, David Dew, of Monroe and Victoria Lucas and husband, John, of Pensacola, FL; brother, Ronald Evans and wife, Alice, of Winnsboro; sister, Betty Thornhill and husband, Roger, of Rayville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

