Geraldine Varner Sykes Tatum was born on June 1, 1939 in Forest, to Thelma and Johnnie Varner and passed away peacefully from this life on April 14, 2020.

A graveside memorial was held at Delhi Masonic Cemetery for immediate family only on Friday, April 17, 2020,officiated by Jeff Sykes.

The service was live streamed on Facebook Live for extended family and friends. A larger service to celebrate her life will be planned at a later date.

Geraldine was retired from Richland Parish school system. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Tatum, son Keith Sykes, grandson Dylan Sykes, brothers Douglas, Jerry, Charles and Barry Varner and sister Carolyn Bryan. She is survived by children Pam Sykes of Delhi, La, Mike Sykes of Canton, Tx., Terry Sykes and wife Stephanie of Delhi, La, Tanya Mejias and husband Chris of Longview, Tx., and Terra Kilgore and husband Josh of Nashville, Tn.

She was “Nanny” to her grandchildren that were a special joy to her Maddie, Travis and John Keith Mejias, Cassie Sikes, Desiree and Dalton Sykes. Great-grandchildren are Triston Sykes, Karma Valentine, and Synopa and Owen Sikes. She is also survived by her sisters Charlotte Wright and Loyce LeHeup of Oak Grove, La. and Patricia Jones of Huntsville, Tx and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and her best friend of many years, Linda Whitlock of West Monroe, La.

She was a patient, kind and loving mother and a good friend and loved her church family at Dunn Baptist Church.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

“To know Geraldine Tatum was to love her. I mean truly, unconditionally love her. Our childhood wouldn’t have been the same without the guidance and grace of this woman. She was so patient with us and nurturing. She became a part of our family and we loved each other so deeply.

“Memories of my childhood are usually with her by my side. Thank you for all the evenings sitting outside so we could play. Thank you for sitting in the bathroom when I was young so I could talk with you and you could count how long I could hold my breath underwater. I tested her patience more times than I could count. You had raised you own kids and still found love in your heart to help raise two more.

“Your lessons on grace and humility are what have shaped me. It takes a village to raise kids and she was part of our village. I’m glad I was able to thank you as an adult for all you’ve done.

I know Heaven got a little bit brighter today and I know Daddy is thrilled to greet you. Love you always and I can’t wait to hug your neck again when I’m called Home.”- Chelsea Cruse

Memorials may be made in her honor to Dunn Baptist Church building fund or the Delta Humane Society of Louisiana.