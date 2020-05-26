Graveside services for Mrs. Geraldine Boyd Harris of Rayville were Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Rayville Masonic Cemetery with Bro. Troy Dennard officiating.

There was no public visitation but the family received guests at the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville.

Mrs. Harris was born March 17, 1931 in Leflore County, MS and passed from this life on May 22, 2020 in Rayville, at the age of 89. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rayville for 60 years. She enjoyed gardening, traveling with her husband and playing cards and games with her friends. Mrs. Geraldine will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, the former Rayville police chief, Wilburn M. Harris; her parents, Andrew and Edna Boyd; one son, Billy Harris; one brother, James Boyd, and her infant grandson.

Survivors include her two daughters, Karen Harris Jones and husband, Joe of St. Joseph, and Betsy Harris of Monroe; one son, Scott Harris and wife, Allyson of Monroe; two sisters, Phyllis Davis and husband, Jamie of Jackson, MS, and Patsy Robinson of Vicksburg, MS; one sister-in-law, Warrene Triplet of Vicksburg, MS; five grandchildren, Brian Donham and wife, Kim of Lake Charles, Amy Jones of Lafayette, Joanie Howard and husband, Patrick of Lafayette, Connor Harris of Monroe, and Carter Harris and wife, Tori of Bossier City; five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Noah, Luke, Landry and Annie; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff of Colonial Manor and Caring Hands Hospice for their loving care for their mother.

