Graveside services for George M. Lawrence, Sr., 83, of Rayville, were held Thursday, March 22, 2108 with Bro. Garan Lively and Delynn Sigler officiating at the Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. George was born July 3, 1934 in Anguilla, MS and passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018 in West Monroe.

