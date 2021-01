Funeral services for Fred Irving Roberts, 85, of Rayville, were held Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Daniel Goodman and Bro. Danny Dallalio officiating.

Interment followed in the Greer Cemetery, Rayville.

Mr. Fred was born March 11, 1935 in St. Petersburg, FL, and passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at his residence in Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.