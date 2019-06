Funeral services for Fred Edward Douciere Jr., 86, were held Monday, June 24, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rayville, with Father Philip Pazhayakari officiating. 

Interment followed in the Douciere Cemetery, Rayville.

Fred Edward Douciere Jr., born February 28, 1933 in the southern part of Richland Parish and died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at home.

