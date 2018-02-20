Frances Sylvia Jones passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

Sylvia grew up in Mangham, Louisiana and graduated from Mangham High School. She continued her studies at Northeast Louisiana University majoring in medical technology with a minor in Chemistry. Later she received a Master’s degree in Microbiology from Louisiana Tech University.

Ms. Jones performed her internship at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. Upon completion she began her career at E.A. Conway Hospital. Later she moved to the VA Medical Center in Shreveport where she spent 31 years. On retiring from the VA Medical Center she went to work at Bossier Parish Community College where she spent the next ten years as Assistant Professor in the Science Department before retiring again.

Ms. Jones’ professional life included a listing in Who’s Who of American Women. She was Program Director of the School for Medical Technology at the VA Medical Center. She served 17 years on various committees of the VA Federal Credit Union. She was named ‘Medical Technologist of the Year ‘ by the La. State Society for Medical Technologists and ‘Retiree of the Year’ by the State Board of La. Community Colleges. She was selected by the Governor to serve on the original committee responsible for developing guidelines to license clinical laboratory workers that assured that only qualified people perform clinical laboratory tests on patients.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents Traylor and Eva Dee Jones, brother Jerry Jones, nieces Rhonda Stothart, Rebecca Jones and nephew Bobby Jones.

Surviving her is niece Stephanie VanMatre and husband, Barry, of Denver and numerous great nieces, nephews, friends and one special friend and caregiver, Kathy Reavis along with her tablemates and special friends of the last few years: Sarah, Deb, Mrs. Graff, Alfreda, Holly and Brenda.

The Celebration of a Life Well Lived was held on Saturday, Feb. 17th in Bossier and graveside services followed at her childhood home at Gwen cemetery in Mangham, LA,

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Hospital or the charity of your choice.

