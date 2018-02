Funeral services for Frances Jean Jarreau, 67, of Start, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville. Interment was in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville.

Mrs. Frances was born August 16, 1950 in Baton Rouge, LA and passed away Friday, February 16, 2018 in Start.

