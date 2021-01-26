Funeral services for Frances Frey, 83, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021, at First Assembly of God, Rayville, with Bro. Mike Jackson officiating.

Interment will follow in the Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Frances was born April 10, 1937 in Winnsboro and passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, in Rayville.

Mrs. Frances was a member of the Rayville First Assembly of God. She worked at the Guide Light Plant in Monroe for 25 years and at H&R Block tax preparation for 20 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Stella Foster; husband, T.H. Frey; brothers, Ernest “Bill Joe” Foster and Robert Foster; sisters, Marian Wall and Barbara Oliver; and her daughter-in-law, Christy Frey.

Survivors include her children, David Johnson and fiancée, Judy Sanders, of Rayville, Carolyn Johnson and fiancé, Jimmy Cannady, of Quitman, and Cynthia Johnson of Rayville; brother, Jim Foster and wife, Patti Anne, of Pickens, MS; stepchildren, David Frey of Delhi, Audrey Green and husband, Kenneth, of Kilbourne, Jesse Frey and wife, Susan, of Rayville, and Robert Frey of Rayville; grandchildren, David Williams and wife, Jamie, Jonathan Lauderdale and wife, Ashley, Jimmy Lauderdale Jr and wife, Gloria, Bobby Lauderdale, Daniel Johnson, Joseph Calabria and Nicole Schillinger and husband, Cody; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; nine step grandchildren; and 10 step great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers are Jimmy Lauderdale Jr., Bobby Lauderdale, Jason Wall, Robert Frey, Chris Smith, and Jimmy “J.P.” Lauderdale Sr.

Honorary pallbearers are Cory Gilbert, Ronnie Gilbert and Dewayne DelRio.

Visitation is 12:30 to 2 p.m., Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Rayville First Assembly of God.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials can be made to Rayville First Assembly of God, P.O. Box 6, Rayville, LA 71269.

The family requests for everyone attending, please wear a mask for protection from Covid-19.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.