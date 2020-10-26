Everette Earl Mooney Jr.

Funeral services for Everette Earl “Butch” Mooney Jr., 64, of Mangham, were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. David Mosley officiating.

Interment followed in the Hall Cemetery, Rhymes, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Everette was born May 26, 1956 in Houston, TX and passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Mangham.

