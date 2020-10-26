Everette Earl Mooney Jr.

Mon, 10/26/2020 - 2:24pm

Funeral services for Everette Earl “Butch” Mooney Jr., 64, of Mangham, were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. David Mosley officiating. 

Interment followed in the Hall Cemetery, Rhymes,  under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Everette was born May 26, 1956 in Houston, TX and passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Mangham.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.

Richland Today

603 Louisa Street
Rayville, LA 71269
Phone: (318) 728-6467
Fax: (318) 728-5991

The Richland Beacon-News Copyright © 2020