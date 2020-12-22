Funeral services for Evelina Lively Stowe, 79, of Rayville, were held Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Shane Lester officiating.

Interment followed in the Greer Cemetery, Rayville.

Mrs. Evelina was born August 5, 1941 in Rayville and passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 in West Monroe.

Mrs. Evelina is preceded in death by her husband, Luther Stowe; parents, Buck and Hazel Lively; daughter, Rene Stowe; granddaughter, Leslie Stowe; siblings, Buck Lively Jr., Robert Lively, Bennett Lively, Roscoe Lively, Annie Mae Stowe, Ruby Lively Ponder, Sheila Smith, Donald Wayne Lively and Evelyn Lively.

Survivors include her sons, L.J. Stowe and Stevie Stowe and wife, DeAnn; grandchildren, Liza Hiraoka and husband, Hew, Nathan J. Stowe and wife, Laura, Stevie Allen Stowe II and wife, Amy, Lucas Stowe, Bubba Stowe, Emma Lynn Stowe, Madison Stowe and Makenzie Stowe; great grandchildren, Preslea Stowe, Gabriel Stowe, Ava Stowe, Gracie Stowe, Macey Stowe, Isabelle Stowe, Stevie Stowe, and Eli Stowe; siblings, Joe Lively and wife, Dorothy, Jesse Lively, and Althea Mae Bennett; and a special niece, Christi Hunt.

Pallbearers were Gabriel Stowe, Cole Carter, Dylan Lively, Ronnie Lively, Blake Lively, Cole Lively and Kade Lively.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.