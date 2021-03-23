Funeral services for Ersell G. Crocker, 85, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Cedar Baptist Church in Archibald with Bro. Troy Dennard and Bro Mike Loveday officiating.

Interment will follow in the Greer Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Ersell was born January 17, 1936 in Mangham and passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Rayville.

Mr. Ersell was a member of Cedar Baptist Church. He was also a member of the W.M. Baker Masonic Lodge in Mangham for over 50 years.

He loved farming and being out in the field. Mr. Ersell was also a bus driver for Richland Parish School Board for 20 years.

He was preceded in death by parents, Foster and Josephine Crocker; and sister, Betty Crocker Gour.

Survivors include his daughter, Pamela Watson and husband, John; sister, Lois Crocker Smith; brother, John Wesley Crocker; brother-in-law, Raymond Gour; grandchildren, Danielle Carter Masters and husband, David, Brittany Carter Peterson and husband, Joe Earl, and Austin Rogers Carter; great grandchildren, Lily Mae Peterson, Emma Nicole Masters, Liam David Masters, Austin Gage Peterson and Jamison Kyle Hatfield.

Pallbearers will be Austin Gage Peterson, Jamison Kyle Hatfield, Joe Earl Peterson, John William Watson, David Masters and Wesley Crocker.

Honorary pallbearers will be Billy McCoullough, Dalton “Trip” Taylor III and J.L. Hendrix.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Marsha Crocker for all of her faithful love and care of our Poppa.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.