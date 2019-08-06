Elizabeth Joseph, 66, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, MO, due to complications following a stroke.

She was born in Quebec, LA on June 27, 1953, to Henry and Lou Ethel Monroe.

A graduate of Delhi High School, she pursued professional training in administration and enjoyed a successful, 36-year career with the U.S. Army.

Remembered by many as the life of the party, Elizabeth found her greatest joy in the simple pleasures; visiting and chatting with close family and friends.

She is predeceased by her parents and brother, Henry Monroe.

She is survived by her husband, Peter Joseph; daughters, Ruby and Shanice; her siblings, Nathan Monroe (Ernie Mae), Alice Cartwright (Alex), and Elmira Wright (Leo); and several nieces, nephews, friends, and co-workers.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Cloud Creek Baptist Church, 319 First Street in Delhi.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 11 a.m. at Cloud Creek Baptist.

Interment to follow at the True Vine-Cloud Creek cemetery.