Graveside services for Eleanor Martin, 88, of Delhi, were held Tuesday, November 24, in Lamar Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.

Eleanor Faye Martin, born July 9, 1932 in New Albany, MS, resident of Delhi, LA for 55 years, passed away on November 21, 2020. Her sudden and untimely death came as quite a shock as she was only 88 and diagnosed with advanced cardiac disease, kidney failure, stubbornness and arm chair quarterback.

Faye is survived by her four daughters and a son who she loved almost as much as her beloved New Orleans Saints. There is some dispute as to who her favorite child was. This will be decided in litigation or an arm wrestling contest, in which the son will undoubtedly win.

Having six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild filled her heart with much joy and happiness. Just knowing that her children had to deal with the trials and tribulations of raising children made her laugh with glee...Pay Back!

Faye had a wonderful sense of humor, an infectious laugh and the temper of her Irish ancestry. You did not want to get on her bad side as some of you can speak to that first hand.

“Faye Baby,” as her Daddy called her will be missed by her family and friends.

