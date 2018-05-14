Edwin John Panichas, age 87, passed away on May 8, 2018 at his home in West Monroe, LA, surrounded by his loved ones.

Ed’s life began in a loving home in Rhode Island on July 24, 1930. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Stella Panichas.

Ed attended college at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where he received his undergraduate degree in Economics. He then enrolled at the University of Michigan where he received his law degree.

Ed had many interesting jobs throughout his career but his favorite was his work as Chief Labor Council for Ethyl Chemical Company of Baton Rouge, LA. Ed retired in 1996. A year later he married the love of his life, Ann Robinson, of Rayville. They were married for twenty years.

After his retirement, Ed audited classes at LSU for the next twenty years taking courses every semester in history, philosophy, psychology, religious studies and everything in between. He was an avid reader and puzzle master.

In earlier years, Ed enjoyed traveling and seeing the Northwestern states and had a special interest in Native American History. Ed was very generous and compassionate. He supported many children’s ministries, such as the Methodist Children’s Home in Ruston, where he served on the board of directors for many years. He also supported Native American Missions and schools in South Dakota and Wyoming.

Of his many hobbies his favorite was being around his family and watching his grandchildren grow up. He loved the noises of their coming and going and commented often at how quickly time flies by.

Ed is survived by his wife, Ann Robinson Panichas, three step-children and four grandchildren, Anna Gibson of Monroe; Esther Townsend and her husband, Mark, and three children, Hadassah, Liam and River, of West Monroe; and Ross Gibson and his wife, Brienne, and their daughter, Olive, of University Park, MD.

Ed is also survived by his sister, Milly Sell, of Rhode Island; nephew, Joe Sell and his wife, Rose, great niece, Becky; niece, Joanna and her husband, David Young, great nieces, Shannon and Rachel; and niece, Janice and her husband, Manny Barbeiro, great niece, Tracy all of Rhode Island.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 11, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, LA with Bro. Jon McCartney and Bro. Andy Myrick officiating.

Edwin John Panichas served in the United States Army and in the United States Air Force Reserves and was interred at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, LA.

