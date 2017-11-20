Dr. Robert Dean Parker, DO FAAFP, was born on October 11, 1963 in Lamesa, Texas to N. Price and R. Janell (Wicker) Parker.

He died on November 6, 2017 in Rayville, Louisiana.

The family held a visitation Wednesday, November 8 at Cox Funeral Home in Delhi. A memorial service was held Thursday, November 9, at Forsythe Avenue Church of Christ in Monroe.

After spending his early childhood years in Lamesa, Pampa, Corpus Christi and Houston, Dean, grew up in Midland, Texas. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. He was a proud member of the Mighty Rebel Band playing the tuba and Sousaphone and participating in SCORE, where he had the nickname, Big Un. He then attended and graduated from Texas Tech University, where he was a proud member of the “Going Band from Raiderland.”

During medical school at Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth, Texas, Robert met the love of his life, Barbara, following matchmaking by a mutual friend and fellow student. They married on December 22, 1990 in Hillsboro, Texas on a record cold and snowy day, but their love for each other never cooled. She was the only person on earth with whom he trusted his life.

After graduation, they moved to Monroe, Louisiana to further their Family Medicine training at Louisiana State University - E.A. Conway Hospital. He served as Chief Resident in their final year, and upon completion, they stayed as faculty physicians, he in the Family Medicine Clinic and hospital training other resident physicians.

Dr. Parker thrived as a Family Medicine physician. During his tenure at E.A Conway, he served as the Family Medicine Residency program Assistant Director. He was active in the Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians, where he served as District V delegate and President. He has also practiced at St. Francis Medical Center After-hours Clinic and in the Emergency Department. He also spent time working at Richardson Medical Center Emergency Department in Rayville, Louisiana. Most recently, Doc, as he was called by those in town, was practicing in Delhi, Louisiana at the Delhi Rural Community Health Clinic and Richland Parish Hospital.

Robert was a devoted and loving father. He spent time supporting their efforts as athletes at Ouachita Christian School in Monroe and Riverfield Academy in Rayville. He and Barbara preformed physicals for many student athletes and Robert served as team physician for Riverfield Academy. They were active booster parents for football, baseball, girl’s soccer and cheerleading.

Robert had a servant leader heart in other ways. In Delhi, he was active in the Lion’s Club Chapter 3872 and a past President. He was an active Troop co-Leader of Louisiana Purchase Council Troop 44. Robert was exceedingly proud of this troop and its members, especially the number of Eagle Scouts that came from these boys, including his son Caleb.

In his spare time, Robert enjoyed hunting, skeet shooting, fishing, riding ATVs or working outside with his New Holland tractor or John Deer riding lawnmower. He liked to grill and cook. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and he even drove a race car at Texas Motor Speedway.

Robert and Barbara loved dogs and cats. He was especially fond of his first black Lab, Raider, who he won in a local Ducks Unlimited auction.

Robert and Barbara first loved and mourned the loss of a daughter, Mary Kate.

He was also preceded in death by his father, Noble Price Parker, his sister, Sara V. Parker-Pitcock, his father-in-law, Tom Beard, Sr., and his maternal and paternal grandparents, Claude and Ima (Roberts) Wicker and Lester and Lora Dee (Stuart) Parker.

He is survived by his wife of almost 27 years, Dr. Barbara Beard, DO FAAFP, and their two children, Samuel Caleb and Anna Grace Parker. He is also survived by his mother, R. Janell (Wicker) Parker, his brother and wife, Steve and Rachel (Stephens) Parker and his sister, Sandra Parker. He is also survived by his brothers in law, Tom Beard, and wife Londa, Charles Beard, and wife Jean, and Robert Beard, and spouse Gregory Shelton. Survivors also include nephews, Christopher Beard and his wife, Lindsey Moorhead, Joseph Beard and William Crist. He is also survived by great nieces Hilary Crist and Heidi Crist.

He is loved and will be deeply missed, but the Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit according to Psalms 34:18 (NIV.) Those who trust in the LORD will find new strength. They will soar high on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not faint. Isaiah 40:31 (NLT)

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Delhi Lions Club Chapter 3872, 507 Cincinnati Street, Delhi, LA 71232; Riverfield Academy, 115 Riverfield Drive, Rayville, LA 71269; Ouachita Christian School, 7065 Highway 165 North, Monroe, LA 71203; or Carlin Wicker Battlin Billie Scholarship Fund, C/o Security State Bank, Attn: Teresa Schneider, Fredericksburg, TX 78264.