Douglas Elick Massey

Private memorial service for Douglas Massey, 70, of Delhi will be March 3, 2018 at the Poverty Point Lake State Park.

Douglas was born on July 1, 1947 in Greenville, MS and passed from this life on February 24, 2018 in West Monroe. He is preceded in death by his parents-Johnny and Elise Kirkland Massey. He was an avid fisherman, loved to be on the lake, loved deer hunting, frog hunting, loved the outdoors, loved his family, and loved his grandchildren. He loved to watch westerns on TV and western movies.

He is survived by his children,Emily Sledge of Delhi, Sonja Peritty and husband Antonio of Muskogee, OK and Tony Massey of Wisner; step daughter, Kimberly King of Wisner; four grandchildren, Rebecca Massey, Charlotte Massey, Terry Massey and Douglas Massey; seven great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

