Funeral services for Doris Fleming Boies, 89, of Archibald, LA will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Archibald First Baptist Church, Archibald, LA with Bro. Rex Barker, Bro. Bruce Cardin, and Bro. Brandon Penton officiating.

Interment will follow in the Prewitt Cemetery, Mangham, LA.

Mrs. Doris was born May 7, 1930 in Archibald, LA and passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Archibald, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.