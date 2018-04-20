Services for Donald Lynn Williamson, 56, of Rayville were Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Mulhearn Funeral Home.

Burial was in the Baskin Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Rayville.

Donald was born on December 20, 1956 in Bossier City and passed from this life on April 13, 2018 in Gardendale, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy Cecil and Ethel Mae Smith Williamson; a brother, Timothy Williamson; and a grandson, Dakota Barnett.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Flint Williamson of Rayville; three sons, Mickey Barnett of Winnsboro, Jeremy Williamson of Start and Jonathan Williamson and wife, Sara of West Monroe; daughter, Chassidy Barnett of Winnsboro; seven grandchildren; Macie Bryant, Jaden Williamson, Layton Williamson, Gauge Barnett, Layla Williamson, and Jacob Williamson; two brothers, Harvey Williamson and wife, Staci of Rayville and Michael Williamson of Monroe.

Pallbearers will be Shane Minchew, Shad Fife, Steven Pothro, Danny Doyle, John Roberts and Averill Jim.

Visitation was Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at the Mulhearn Funeral Home.

