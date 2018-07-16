Funeral services for Donald Carlton Wynn Sr., 85, of Rayville, were held Monday, July 16, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Jeff Thomas officiating.

Interment followed in the New Ramah Cemetery, Haynesville, LA.

Mr. Wynn was born May 10, 1933 and passed away Thursday, July 12, 2018 in Rayville, LA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Euna Wynn; grandson, Marc McIlwain; sister, Anna Maud McNatt; and brother, David Carroll Wynn.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Bonnie Wynn of Rayville; children, Tresie Tappanna and husband, Robert of Anchorage, AK, Jackie Wynn Alexander of Greenwood, LA, Donald Allan McIlwain and wife, Sherry of Blanchard, LA, and Donald Carlton Wynn, Jr. of Springhill, LA; stepchildren, Wayne Price of Greenwood, LA and Rena Williams and husband, Vic of Springhill, LA; sister, Linda Blakley of Shreveport, LA; 16-grandchildren and 29-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Tim McManus, Cody McIlwain, Marcus Price, Daniel Price, Wayne Price and Dustin Alexander.

Honorary pallbearers were Caleb Alexander and Nicolas Alexander.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.