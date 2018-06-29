Graveside services for David D. Byrd, 70, of Rayville, LA were held Thursday, June 28, 2018 at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, LA with Bro. Stacy Thomas officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.

Mr. Byrd was born May 27, 1948 in Delhi, LA and passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018 in Monroe, LA. He was a veteran with the U.S. Air Force.

Condolences for the family go online to www.brownholleyfuneralhomes.com