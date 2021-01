Funeral services for Curtis Ray Cox, 28, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Bro. Chris Crawford officiating.

Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, Holly Ridge.

Curtis was born February 7, 1992 in Fort Hood, TX, and passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Delhi.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.