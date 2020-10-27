Christyne Monroe Gilley

Graveside Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Christyne Gilley, age 94, of Mangham, will be held on Tuesday, November 3, at 11 a.m. at Gwin Cemetery in Mangham.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 2, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville from 5-8 p.m.. Bro. David Shirley will officiate the graveside service.

Mrs. Christyne was born on October 20, 1926 in Delhi, Louisiana and passed away on October 26, 2020, and was a life-long resident of Mangham.

After graduating high school, Mrs. Christyne moved to Monroe and began working for J.C. Penney. Soon after she married the love of her life, Mr. Leon and they moved to Alto and opened Gilley’s of Alto, a general store. They operated the business for over 40 years.

After closing Gilley’s, Mrs. Christyne returned to work for J.C. Penney’s and retired after 25 years of service.

Mrs. Christyne was a woman of faith and family. She read her Bible daily and was a proud member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for over 50 years. In her earlier years she was also a Sunday school teacher. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who would do anything for her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Mr. Leon Gilley; her only son, Craig Gilley; her parents, B.C. and Dulce Monroe; and two brothers, J.T. Monroe and Blanchard Monroe.

Survivors include three granddaughters: Tashia Osborn and husband Chad of Monroe; Tara Daniel and husband J.J. of Monroe; and Tabitha Carlisle and husband Kevin of Rayville; eight great-grandchildren: Tristen Osborn, Christian Knight, Tyler Daniel, Corbin Daniel, Brooks Carlisle, Brynlee Carlisle, Brighton Carlisle, and Britton Carlisle.

She is also survived by one sister, Bobbie Nell Kegley of Sumner, WA, and former daughter-in-law, Sherrie Temple McCraw and husband, Rusty.

Pallbearers will be: Chad Osborn, Tristen Osborn, Kevin Carlisle, JJ Daniel, Donnie Gilley, and Adam Roberson.