Graveside services for Christine Wnukowski, 94, of West Monroe, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Christine was born July 8, 1925 in Start and passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 in West Monroe. She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Paul Wnukowski.

Survivors include her children, Paul Thomas Wnukowski of West Monroe and Susan Wnukowski McGowen and husband, Larry of West Monroe; grandchildren, Tommy Wnukowski-Adams, Jimmy Wnukowski-Adams, Misty McGowen, Matthew McGowen, Blake McGowen, Michael Wnukowski, and Jennifer Rice; great grandchildren, Skyler Hudson, Hunter Adams, Kelsey Adams, Piper Adams, Paige Adams, and Anson Adams; sister, Grace Rampmier; brother, Edger Pitman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Tommy Wnukowski-Adams, Jimmy Wnukowski-Adams, Matthew McGowen, Blake McGowen, and Skyler Hudson.

