Mr. Charles David Howard was born July 27, 1940 in Terry, Miss.

He passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at LeGrand Healthcare in Bastrop.

Mr. Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Geneva Wells Howard and Clovis Howard; his sister, Jessie Mae Liles; and his brother, E. C. Howard.

Charles attended schools at Holly Ridge and was a member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 32 years of service and as foreman over the tracks from Monroe to Little Rock. He enjoyed playing dominos and participating in activities at LeGrand Healthcare. It is said that Charles never met a stranger.

Mr. Howard will be remembered as a generous man who especially enjoyed time spent with his family. He was a kind man who loved well.

Mr. Howard is survived by his son, Scott Howard and his wife, Darlene; four granddaughters, Kimberly Howard Curlee and her husband, Esrom, Miranda Howard, Monica Evans and husband, James, Amanda Sistrunk and husband, Jeff. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Jaylon L. Jackson, Jayden L. Jackson, Brycen A. Howard, Jared Evans, and Abram Sistrunk and beloved nephews, Ronnie Howard and wife, Teresa and Ricky Howard and wife, Diane.

Funeral services for Mr. Charles Howard will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27th, at the Chapel of Cox Funeral Home of Bastrop with Bro. William Smith officiating.

Committal services and burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26th, at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers are Esrom Curlee, Ronnie Howard, Ricky Howard, David Howard, Kenny Liles, and Todd Rogers.

The family of Charles Howard wishes to extend a special thank you and their appreciation to the nurses and staff of LeGrand Healthcare for the care and friendship shared with Mr. Howard during his residency there.