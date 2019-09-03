Charles Absher

Funeral services for Charles “Bud” Absher, 75, of Rayville, were held Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Richard Robinson and Mr. Larry Tubbs officiating.

Interment followed in the Bethel Cemetery, Holly Ridge, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Bud was born December 27, 1943 in Canalou, MO and passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 in Rayville, after a lengthy illness.

Bud is preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Alenia Absher.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Stella Absher of Rayville; children, Mark Absher and wife, Nancy of Holly Ridge and Regina Lipscomb and husband, Bryan of Lufkin, TX; grandchildren, Ashley Wood and husband, Nick, Joshua Absher, Savannah Lipscomb, Breanna Lipscomb, and Matthew Lipscomb; sister, Margie Cox of Sikeston, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers were Larry Tubbs, Ralph Green, Donnie Williams, Phillip Hendrix, Josh Absher, and Nick Wood.

Honorary pallbearers were Larry Lingefelt, James Chowns, Jimmy Gibson, and the men of Mount Calvary Baptist Church.

The family would like to thank Hospice Compassus and Dr. Kyle Bruyninckx. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Bethel Cemetery, 89 Bethel Church Rd., Rayville, LA 71269.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.