Carolyn Lenoir Mortimer, 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 2, 2020.

Visitation was Monday, October 5, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Flora, followed by the service.

Burial was be held at Flora Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Blaine Luke, Barry Behnfeldt, Jeff Beasley, Aubrey Luke, Chris Ward and Allen Luke.

Honorary pallbearers were Tom Heath and Barney Jones.

Miss LeNoir, Grandma Noir, Miss Moe or Le-No was a true Mississippi Girl. Born to Hal and Carolyn Jones on June 8, 1941 she graduated from The University of Mississippi, where she was a member of Phi Mu and never missed an Ole Miss Football game. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Flora and her strong faith and trust in the Lord are what carried her throughout her life. LeNoir was a teacher for over thirty years, librarian, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and a hard worker always making sure her girls had what they needed. She was a very loving and caring person who never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Miss Lenoir was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Hal Trotter Jones.

She is survived by her daughters Dora Louise Heath (Tom), Maria Lenoir Ward (Chris), Emily Stansbury Luke (Blaine) and Virginia “Jenny” Bowles Behnfeldt (Barry); grandchildren Allen Luke (Jessie) and Nikki Beasley (Jeff); great grandsons Atticus Edward Luke and Lucas Rhett Beasley; sister Sandra Jeffcoats (Barney) and brother Sterling Jones (Glenda).

Memorials can be made in her Honor to First Baptist church of Flora Building Fund, P.O. Box 163 Flora, MS 39071; or Salvation’s Cross, Citizen’s Progressive Bank, c/0 Salvation’s Cross, 1211 Louisa St., Rayville, LA 81269.