Mrs. Betty Voncille Guynes, 73, of Rayville, was born March 17, 1947 in Archibald and passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Monroe.

Mrs. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Rachael Jackson; sister, Barbara Jackson.

Survivors include her children, Mark E. Wilson and wife, Lisa of Delhi, Janna Donaldson and husband, Ronnie of Monroe; grandchildren, Brett Roane, Josh Wilson and wife, Jordan, Cole Wilson and wife, Megan, Gracie Wilson, Kala McMillon and husband, Cole, Kassie Donaldson; great grandchildren, Paisley McMillon, Dawson McMillon, Gunner Wilson, Sawyer Wilson, Shepard Wilson, Peyton Roane, Judah Roane; sisters, Jane Williams, Carolyn Taylor; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.