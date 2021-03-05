Barbara Jane Netterville Weatherford, 85, of Newellton, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Barbara was born December 31, 1935 in Vicksburg, MS. A private family graveside service officiated by her good friend and neighbor, Reverend Larry Foster, will be held at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Lewis Weatherford; parents, Pauline Moore Netterville and Douglas Hansford Netterville; brother, William Wade Netterville; sister, Julia Netterville; grandson, John Clifford Ensminger III; and sister-in-law, Eliza Ford Netterville.

Barbara leaves behind her children, John Clifford Ensminger Jr. and his wife, Patricia, Susan Ensminger Jenkins and husband, Stephen, Paula Ensminger Gandy and husband, Thomas; grandchildren, Emily Casteel and husband, Mac, Mae Loomis and husband, Edward, Tracy Ensminger, John Grant Jenkins and wife, Natalie, William Allen Jenkins and wife, Rebecca, Davis Moore Jenkins, Annemichael Demoruelle Jenkins, Anna Magee Ewing and husband, Lane, Robert Warren Gandy and wife Kaitlin; great grandchildren, Elsie Mae Casteel, Albert Edward Loomis V, John Leonard Loomis, Mary Amelia Casteel, Cecilia Marie Jenkins and Jeanne Thomas Ewing; brother, Douglas Hansford “Buddy” Netterville Jr., and wife Lynda; niece, Anna Eliza Netterville; nephew, Douglas Hansford Netterville III and wife, Maria.

Barbara was a member of the Newellton Union Church and the Daughters of the American Revolution. She taught pre-school at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Monroe. Barbara was also a member of the Junior Charity League of Monroe and was one of the original members of the Cotton Country Collection cookbook committee. She was an avid reader, a wonderful cook, loved her garden, and was very active and independent until her recent illness. She treasured her family and friends.

Memorials may be sent to the Newellton Union Church or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.