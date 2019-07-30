Services for Mrs. Audrey Weston McDowell, 97, of Winnsboro, were Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro, with Bro. Doyle Adams officiating.

Interment followed in Lone Cherry Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.

Mrs. McDowell loved to spend time with her family, loved cooking and sewing, and loved flowers. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Henry McDowell, son, Walter Daniel McDowell, her parents and seven other siblings.

Survivors include her son, Joe McDowell and wife Conrida of CA; five grandchildren, Elice Loyd Sanchez of Bogalousa, Joseph Quino McDowell and wife Femie of San Marcos, CA., Walter David McDowell and wife Chantel of Portland, OR., William Henry McDowell of Winnsboro and Dawn McDowell of Miami, FL, eight great grandchildren and brother Roy Weston of Mangham.

