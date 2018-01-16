Funeral services for Ann Nicholson, 79, of Rayville, LA will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Chris Crawford and Bro. Dwayne Achord officiating.

Interment will be in Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, LA.

Mrs. Nicholson was born October 20, 1938 in Holly Ridge, LA and passed away Monday, January 15, 2018 in Monroe, LA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Percy Collier, Sr. and Annie Collier; brother, Percy Collier, Jr.

Ann was a member of Eastside Baptist Church, and was active in all of the church’s activities. She worked for many years at the Richland Beacon News.

She greatly enjoyed her family especially her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Tommy Nicholson of Rayville; three children, Nan Carr and husband, Wayne of Rayville, Larry Best and wife, Renee of Rayville, Brenna Spillman and husband, Buck of Dry Prong; five grandchildren, Casey, Krissy, D.J., Seger, Toney; six great grandchildren, Ashlynn, Ainsley, Avery, Abbott, Alex, Aliana; and five sisters.

Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, January 18, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

