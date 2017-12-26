Memorial services for Ann Grant Clark, 58, of Wisner, will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at Cedar Baptist Church, Archibald, with Rev. Gary Howington and Rev. Kevin Bates officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. at the church.

Mrs. Clark was born June 10, 1959 in Rayville to the union of Wilbur Howard Grant and Willminor Comeaux Grant, and passed from this life on December 19, 2017, at her residence in Sicily Island.

Mrs. Clark loved to sing and play the piano; her favorite hobbies were reading, crafting and painting. She loved her family especially her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years William Dane Clark of Wisner; three daughters: Jennifer Stanley and husband Randy of Start, Anna Stephenson and husband Eric of Rayville, Dana Clark and husband Charles of Lakewood, CO; one son Bubba Clark of Wisner; mother Willminor Grant of Rayville; sister Lynne Allen and husband Scott of Rayville; honorary sister Sharon Stephenson and husband Mike of Delhi; five grandchildren: Evangeline Stephenson, Dafney Templeton, Sebastian Stanley, Liam Ezell and Zachary Ezell; and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donation be made at Guaranty Bank, 1306 Julia St. Rayville, LA 71269.

