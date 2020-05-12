Memorial services for Mr. Albert Levon Patterson of Hebert, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.

Mr. Patterson was born August 24, 1943 in Mangham and passed from this life on May 8, 2020 at his home in Hebert at the age of 76.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ruby Patterson; one son, Ryan Matthew Patterson; one brother, Bertie Patterson; and one sister, Mary Murray.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Patricia Patterson of Hebert; his children, Julie Harr and husband, Jesse of Winnsboro, Huey Patterson and wife, Donna of Winnsboro, Brian Patterson of Hebert, and Heather Mullins and husband, Joseph of Hebert; his siblings, Moece Evans of Deer Park TX, Florece Miller of Downsville; Vernon Patterson and wife, Glenda of West Monroe; Jean Polk of Monroe, Christine Korrodi and husband, Hans, and Melissa of West Monroe; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Destiny, Dustin, Dylan, Kassi, Dallas and Alissa; one great-grandchild, Dylan Jr.; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.

Online guestbook is available at mulhearnfuneralhome.com.