Memorial services for A.B. Love, 87, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at the Love Family Cemetery, Rayville, LA with Bro. Prentis Gandy officiating.

Mr. A.B. was born May 28, 1930 in Philadelphia, MS and passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018 in Rayville, LA. Mr. A.B. is preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Love.

Survivors include his children, Dennis Love and wife, Robbie of Rayville, Bennye Love and wife, Earline of Rayville, Dwan Scarborough of Rayville, Deneen Love of Delhi, and Cindy Caston of Rayville; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; brother, Houston of Marietta, OK; sisters, Jane Wright of West Monroe, Shelia Stroud of Delhi, Glenda Dale Howard of Rayville, and Elizabeth Lafferty of Hebert.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m., Tuesday at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

In lieu of flowers the family request donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.