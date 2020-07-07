Wreaths Across America encourages giving

The Board of Trustees of the Original Richland Library Restoration Society, as the local coordinators for Wreaths Across America, are now encouraging businesses and individuals to join in their Giving In July promotion.

Local headquarters are located in the Rhymes Memorial Building in downtown Rayville.

Remembering those American heroes, our military veterans, who have died and are buried in cemeteries scattered all over Northeast Louisiana; Honoring those who served in our military and those who are serving around the world at present; and finally, Teaching our children and young people the importance of patriotism and service to our community, our God and our country has been their mission from the very beginning. Each December since 2016, wreaths have been placed on grave sites of veterans in numerous cemeteries across Northeast Louisiana and beyond with special attention paid to the Northeast Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery, just south of Rayville.

Because of local supporters throughout the area, the ORLRS has been able to cover all the veteran grave sites in the NLVC each year since 2016 and also cover thousands of sites in the 14 parishes that the NLVC services, as well as, sites in Arkansas and Mississippi.

Once again, help is needed to sponsor wreaths and to spread the word to friends, family, church groups and businesses all over the Northeast Louisiana area. Business sponsorships help to cover the grave sites in the NLVC, unless specified.

At this time, everyone is encouraged to consider sponsoring wreaths that can cover Veteran loved ones’ grave sites, Veteran grave sites in the NLVC, or Veteran grave sites in a cemetery near their home. Wreaths are made from Balsam boughs and may be purchased for $15.

This year’s Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 19 in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. Placement of wreaths, on Veterans’ grave sites there, will begin at 10 a.m. Those family members, friends and groups who wish to help place wreaths should be on site by 9:45 a.m.

This simple act of placing a wreath is a touching way to show respect to a veteran and for his or her service of protecting our many freedoms and privileges here in the United States.

The board would like to thank every sponsor, business and individual, for their sponsorship in years past; with special thanks to those who have already sent in their sponsorship for this year.