Wreaths Across America to be held this Saturday

Wreaths Across America will take place at 10 a.m. Dec. 19 at the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery.

The cemetery, located south of Rayville on U.S. Hwy 425, has hosted a Wreaths Across America ceremony organized by the Original Rhymes Library Restoration Society every December since 2016.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no formal ceremony. However, volunteers will still be placing wreaths secured by Rhymes Memorial Library and others on each veteran’s grave site and reading each name aloud.

For those interested, families will be allowed to place their wreath on their loved one’s site followed by help from volunteers to place the remaining wreaths.

Officials ask that all participants be respectful to other participants and social distancing. Masks will be provided for those requesting one.

The Original Rhymes Library Restoration Society has worked tirelessly to secure donations and volunteers for Wreaths Across America. Local headquarters are located in the Rhymes Memorial Building in downtown Rayville.

The purpose of the program is remembering those military veterans who have died and are buried in cemeteries scattered all over Northeast Louisiana, honoring those who served in our military and those who are serving around the world at present and finally, teaching children and young people the importance of patriotism and service to community, God and country.

Each December since 2016, wreaths have been placed on grave sites of veterans in numerous cemeteries across Northeast Louisiana and beyond with special attention paid to the Northeast Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery, just south of Rayville.

Because of local supporters throughout the area, the ORLRS has been able to cover all the veteran grave sites in the NLVC each year since 2016 and also cover thousands of sites in the 14 parishes that the NLVC services, as well as, sites in Arkansas and Mississippi.

This simple act of placing a wreath is a touching way to show respect to a veteran and for his or her service of protecting our many freedoms and privileges here in the United States.

The ORLRS board appreciates every sponsor, business and individual for their sponsorship in years past and for those programs still to come as they continue to honor veterans.