Wheat and oat field day scheduled at research station

LSU AgCenter experts will discuss variety trials and weed, insect and disease management at a wheat and oat field day on April 18 at the Tom H. Scott Research, Extension and Education Center in Winnsboro.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., and indoor presentations will begin at 9 a.m. Field tours will follow and run until noon. A sponsored lunch will be provided.

The research center is located off La. Highway 15 south Winnsboro.

Featured indoor presentations will focus on weed control in wheat, cover crop research and insect management.

Field tours will include:

• Fusarium head blight variety and fungicide screening.

• Wheat disease and production.

• Wheat and oat variety trials.

• Management of wheat OVTs.

The field day is approved for Phase II completion and continuing education credits with the Louisiana Master Farmer program.

For details, contact Stephen Harrison at 225-578-1308 or sharison@agcenter.lsu.edu, or Donnie Miller at 435-2157 or dmiller@agcenter.lsu.edu.