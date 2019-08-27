Voter registration week announced
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 3:14pm
The Richland Parish Registrar of Voters Office will observe Voter Registration Week Sept. 3-6.
Activities will be available from:
• 9-11 a.m. Sept. 3 at Rayville High School;
• 8-10 a.m. Sept. 4 at Delhi High School;
• 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 5 at the Delhi Council on Aging; and
• 8-10 a.m. Sept. 6 at Mangham High School.
In addition, the new icx voting machine will be available for demonstration from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. throughout the week in the registrar’s office at the courthouse in Rayville.