Voter registration week announced

The Richland Parish Registrar of Voters Office will observe Voter Registration Week Sept. 3-6.

Activities will be available from:

• 9-11 a.m. Sept. 3 at Rayville High School;

• 8-10 a.m. Sept. 4 at Delhi High School;

• 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 5 at the Delhi Council on Aging; and

• 8-10 a.m. Sept. 6 at Mangham High School.

In addition, the new icx voting machine will be available for demonstration from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. throughout the week in the registrar’s office at the courthouse in Rayville.