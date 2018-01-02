Volunteers could help students manage money

The United Way of Northeast Louisiana is looking for volunteers interested in helping Richland Parish high schoolers learn how to make better financial decisions and gain knowledge of budgeting, saving, and spending at the Dollars & Sense Reality Fair, sponsored by Cross Keys Bank.

Volunteering for the Dollars & Sense Reality Fair requires up to three hours of your time. Training and all information and materials needed to participate in the Dollars & Sense Reality Fair will be provided on location immediately before the simulation.

To volunteer now, visit unitedwaynela.org/volunteer or simply call 2-1-1 to speak to a Community Engagement Manager.

The event will held for Delhi, Mangham and Rayville high school students at 8:15 to 11 a.m. Jan. 25.

The United Way of Northeast Louisiana Dollars & Sense Reality Fair is a financial education simulation during which high school students actively learn how to make better financial decisions and gain knowledge of budgeting, saving, and spending.

Upon completion of the fair, students have increased understanding of the source and uses of their income, while beginning to develop responsible attitudes towards budgeting, spending and saving. A follow-up curriculum developed by the University of Louisiana at Monroe is also offered upon completion of the simulation to further enrich students’ learning.

During the 2016-2017 school year, 399 United Way of Northeast Louisiana Volunteers provided free, comprehensive financial education to 1,601 area high schoolers at events held in 27 high schools and community programs held throughout seven NELA parishes.

For more information, or to volunteer for a Dollars & Sense Reality Fair, call 2-1-1 or visit unitedwaynela.org/volunteer.